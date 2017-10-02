Converge „Reptilian“

„Reptilian“ is the new single from Boston-based heavy-music innovators Converge.

The track appears on Converge’s forthcoming album „The Dusk In Us“, set for release via Epitaph and Deathwish on November 3rd, 2017.

From its haunting intro to its frenetic apex, „Reptilian“ perfectly embodies the avant-garde sensibilities and cathartic energy of „The Dusk In Us“. The ninth full-length from Converge, „The Dusk In Us“ is the band’s first album in five years.

Featuring vocalist Jacob Bannon, guitarist Kurt Ballou, bassist Nate Newton, and drummer Ben Koller, „The Dusk In Us“ arrives as the follow-up to Converge’s acclaimed 2012 album „All We Love We Leave Behind“. Along with landing on Pitchfork’s Best New Music list, „All We Love We Leave Behind“ was called „as skull-cleaving as it is beautiful“ by Consequence Of Sound.

Produced by Converge and mixed by Ballou at his renowned Godcity Studios, The Dusk In Us shows the band’s artistic evolution while still capturing their classic sound. As pioneers within the aggressive music arena, Converge formed in Massachusetts in 1990, made their debut with 1994’s Halo in a Haystack, and broke through with their landmark album Jane Doe (a 2001 release praised as „iconic“ by the A.V. Club).

The Dusk In Us tracklist:

1. A Single Tear

2. Eye of the Quarrel

3. Under Duress

4. Arkhipov Calm

5. I Can Tell You About Pain

6. The Dusk in Us

7. Wildlife

8. Murk & Marrow

9. Trigger

10. Broken by Light

11. Cannibals

12. Thousands of Miles Between Us

13. Reptilian

Converge are playing tomorrow night at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York. In December, the band will head out on an East Coast tour with Pile and Give as support. Additionally, Jacob Bannon will curate Roadburn 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Pre-orders for „The Dusk In Us“ are available now at http://kr-m.co/converge

For more information on Converge:

www.convergecult.com

www.facebook.com/converge