Cursed Earth European Tour 2017
The Hardcore / Metal band Cursed Earth have announced a European tour this Fall with Make Them Suffer and Novelists.
The new EP „Cycles of Grief Volume 1: Growth“ will be available on August 4th via UNFD.
„Cycles of Grief Volume 1: Growth“ from Cursed Earth is an unflinching and graphic depiction of trauma that breaches the boundaries of generation, country, class or circumstance. The EP covers themes of isolation and brutality from the point of view of characters caught up in and torn apart by their environment and the actions of those responsible for shaping their lives.
European Tour Fall 2017
20.10 Germany Frankfurt @ 11er
02.11 Germany München @ Feierwerk
05.11 Austria Graz @ Explosiv
06.11 Germany Nürnberg @ Z-Bau
08.11 Germany Berlin @ Cassiopeia
13.11 Germany Hamburg @ Hafenklang
14.11 Germany Hannover @ Mephisto
15.11 Germany Leipzig @ Naumanns
16.11 Germany Oberhausen @ Kulttempel
„The story of Cycles of Grief documents the collision of nature and nurture“ says guitarist Kieran Molloy „It’s an unprejudiced look into the intergenerational nature of coldness, addiction and violence“.
„Cycles of Grief Volume 1: Growth“ artwork and track listing
01. War March
02. Broken
03. Discarded
04. Sanctioned Violence
05. Violated