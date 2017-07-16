Eskimo Callboy Mc Thunder Video

Eskimo Callboy release „MC Thunder“ video taken from the album „The Scene“.

For their new video for the song „MC Thunder“ Eskimo Callboy have a very special guest: They went on a little cruise though LA with Hand Of Blood.

You can still check out „The Scene feat. Fronz“ here.

The video was directed and produced by the band themselves and isn’t just featuring a whole marching band, but also Chris „Fronz“ Fronzak from Attila.

Both songs are taken from the upcoming album, „The Scene“. Recorded and mixed at Eskimo Callboy’s home studio, „The Scene“ was then shipped off to Pitchback Studios for mastering with Aljoscha Sieg (Nasty, Any Given Day, We Butter The Bread With Butter…). Like most bands of the modern era, Eskimo Callboy opted to record and mix their own music instead of hiring on a named producer. Their reasoning is simple: nobody is more passionate about music as the members of the band.

The modern metal six piece from Castrop Rauxel, have kicked up a lot of dust not only in their native Germany, but also internationally. Their latest two albums landed in the German Top Ten Album Charts, „We Are The Mess“ (2014) on #8 and „Crystals“ (2015) on #6, they toured Europe with the likes of Callejon, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch and Asking Alexandria and played high profile festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze, Open Flair and Nova Rock. Moreover, Eskimo Callboy already toured countries such as Japan, Russia, China and South Africa and played a full US tour with Deuce and Kottonmouth Kings.

Prior to the album release Eskimo Callboy will only play selected shows and festivals.

04.-06.07.17 (CZ) Hradec Králové – Rock For People

20.-23.07.17 (UA) Kiev – Faine Misto Festival

03.-05.08.17 (AT) Lustenau – Szene Open Air

05.08.17 (DE) Horb am Neckar – Minirock Festival

06.08.17 (RUS) Veselovka – Taman Festival

25.08.17 (CH) Gränichen – Open Air Gränichen

www.eskimocallboy.com

www.facebook.com/eskimocallboy