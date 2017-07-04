Eskimo Callboy Tourdates

Eskimo Callboy are happy to announce the first set of dates of their upcoming „The Scene“ tour in support of their new album „The Scene“ which is set for a worldwide release on Century Media Records/People Like You Records on August 25, 2017.

Check out the brand-new song „The Scene feat. Fronz“. The video was directed and produced by the band themselves and isn’t just featuring a whole marching band, but also Chris ‘Fronz’ Fronzak from Attila.

The song is taken from the upcoming album, „The Scene“. Recorded and mixed at Eskimo Callboy’s home studio, „The Scene“ was then shipped off to Pitchback Studios for mastering with Aljoscha Sieg (Nasty, Any Given Day, We Butter The Bread With Butter…). Like most bands of the modern era, Eskimo Callboy opted to record and mix their own music instead of hiring on a named producer. Their reasoning is simple: nobody is more passionate about music as the members of the band.

Eskimo Callboy

The Scene Tour 2017

15.09.17 (J) Nagoya – Rad Hall

16.09.17 (J) Osaka – The Livehouse Soma

17.09.17 (J) Tokyo – Scream Out Party

19.09.17 (J) Tokyo – WildSide Tokyo

05.10.17 (DE) Berlin – Huxleys

06.10.17 (DE) Hamburg – Docks

07.10.17 (DE) Cologne – E-Werk

13.10.17 (DE) Munich – Backstage

14.10.17 (DE) Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn

19.10.17 (AT) Salzburg – Rockhouse

20.10.17 (AT) Vienna – Flex

21.10.17 (DE) Leipzig – Haus Auensee

05.12.17 (RUS) Moscow – Yotaspace

07.12.17 (RUS) Novosibirsk – Otdyh

09.12.17 (RUS) Yekaterinburg – Tele-Club

10.12.17 (RUS) Samara – Zvezda

12.12.17 (RUS) St.Petersburg – ClubZal

13.12.17 (BY) Minsk – Republic

14.12.17 (UA) Kiev – Bingo

Eskimo Callboy live

The modern metal six piece from Castrop Rauxel, have kicked up a lot of dust not only in their native Germany, but also internationally. Their latest two albums landed in the German Top Ten Album Charts, „We Are The Mess“ (2014) on #8 and „Crystals“ (2015) on #6, they toured Europe with the likes of Callejon, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch and Asking Alexandria and played high profile festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze, Open Flair and Nova Rock. Moreover, Eskimo Callboy already toured countries such as Japan, Russia, China and South Africa and played a full US tour with Deuce and Kottonmouth Kings.

Prior to the album release Eskino Callboy will only play selected shows and festivals.

04.-06.07.17 (CZ) Hradec Králové – Rock For People

20.-23.07.17 (UA) Kiev – Faine Misto Festival

03.-05.08.17 (AT) Lustenau – Szene Open Air

05.08.17 (DE) Horb am Neckar – Minirock Festival

06.08.17 (RUS) Veselovka – Taman Festival

25.08.17 (CH) Gränichen – Open Air Gränichen

