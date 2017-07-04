Eskimo Callboy Tourdates
Eskimo Callboy are happy to announce the first set of dates of their upcoming „The Scene“ tour in support of their new album „The Scene“ which is set for a worldwide release on Century Media Records/People Like You Records on August 25, 2017.
Check out the brand-new song „The Scene feat. Fronz“. The video was directed and produced by the band themselves and isn’t just featuring a whole marching band, but also Chris ‘Fronz’ Fronzak from Attila.
The song is taken from the upcoming album, „The Scene“. Recorded and mixed at Eskimo Callboy’s home studio, „The Scene“ was then shipped off to Pitchback Studios for mastering with Aljoscha Sieg (Nasty, Any Given Day, We Butter The Bread With Butter…). Like most bands of the modern era, Eskimo Callboy opted to record and mix their own music instead of hiring on a named producer. Their reasoning is simple: nobody is more passionate about music as the members of the band.
Eskimo Callboy
The Scene Tour 2017
15.09.17 (J) Nagoya – Rad Hall
16.09.17 (J) Osaka – The Livehouse Soma
17.09.17 (J) Tokyo – Scream Out Party
19.09.17 (J) Tokyo – WildSide Tokyo
05.10.17 (DE) Berlin – Huxleys
06.10.17 (DE) Hamburg – Docks
07.10.17 (DE) Cologne – E-Werk
13.10.17 (DE) Munich – Backstage
14.10.17 (DE) Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn
19.10.17 (AT) Salzburg – Rockhouse
20.10.17 (AT) Vienna – Flex
21.10.17 (DE) Leipzig – Haus Auensee
05.12.17 (RUS) Moscow – Yotaspace
07.12.17 (RUS) Novosibirsk – Otdyh
09.12.17 (RUS) Yekaterinburg – Tele-Club
10.12.17 (RUS) Samara – Zvezda
12.12.17 (RUS) St.Petersburg – ClubZal
13.12.17 (BY) Minsk – Republic
14.12.17 (UA) Kiev – Bingo
Eskimo Callboy live
The modern metal six piece from Castrop Rauxel, have kicked up a lot of dust not only in their native Germany, but also internationally. Their latest two albums landed in the German Top Ten Album Charts, „We Are The Mess“ (2014) on #8 and „Crystals“ (2015) on #6, they toured Europe with the likes of Callejon, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch and Asking Alexandria and played high profile festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze, Open Flair and Nova Rock. Moreover, Eskimo Callboy already toured countries such as Japan, Russia, China and South Africa and played a full US tour with Deuce and Kottonmouth Kings.
Prior to the album release Eskino Callboy will only play selected shows and festivals.
04.-06.07.17 (CZ) Hradec Králové – Rock For People
20.-23.07.17 (UA) Kiev – Faine Misto Festival
03.-05.08.17 (AT) Lustenau – Szene Open Air
05.08.17 (DE) Horb am Neckar – Minirock Festival
06.08.17 (RUS) Veselovka – Taman Festival
25.08.17 (CH) Gränichen – Open Air Gränichen