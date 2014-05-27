Expires premieres new track

Listen to a new Expire track, „Forgetting“. This song appears on Expire’s new album, „Pretty Low“, which will be available June 17th from Bridge Nine.

„Pretty Low“ is the follow-up to Expire’s B9 debut „Pendulum Swings“ which was called „one of the best hardcore albums to be released this decade“ by Rise HXC.

Since Expire’s formation in 2009, they’ve released demos and 7 inches, toured the globe numerous times over, hit festival after festival, and released their landmark debut full-length „Pendulum Swings“ in May of 2012.

They’ve been on the road almost non-stop over the last two years, with not even a hint of slowing down in 2014. Expire kicked the year off with dates in Japan, Europe and the UK, and have already canvassed the United States. Now, Expire is gearing up for the release of Pretty Low on June 17th as well as highly coveted sets at festivals like Rain Fest (Seattle) and This Is Hardcore (Philadelphia).

Expire will also tour the entirety of the United States this summer on the Life & Death tour with Backtrack, Harm’s Way, and others, and have just announced a European tour late July through August – check out all tour dates below.

EXPIRE – PRETTY LOW UK/EURO TOUR 2014

26.07.14 Belgium As Vlamrock

27.07.14 Germany Bielefeld AJZ

28.07.14 UK London Barfly

29.07.14 UK Leeds Temple Of Boom

30.07.14 UK Birmingham Talk.

31.07.14 UK Norwich Epic Studios

01.08.14 Germany Wiesbaden Schlachthof

02.08.14 Germany Berlin Stateless Society Open Air

03.08.14 Poland Poznan Pod Minoga

04.08.14 TBA TBA TBA

05.08.14 Serbia Novi Sad CK 13

06.08.14 Hungary Budapest Dürer Kert

07.08.14 Germany Dessau Beat Club

08.08.14 Belgium Ieper Ieper Fest

09.08.14 Germany Torgau Endless Summer

10.08.14 Germany Köln Underground

11.08.14 Germany Karlsruhe Die Stadtmitte

12.08.14 France Le Cateau Le saint Mathieu

13.08.14 Luxembourg Luxembourg Rocas

14.08.14 Germany Göttingen Lumiere

15.08.14 Sweden Motala Motala Hardcore Fest

16.08.14 Denmark Copenhagen Hardcore Showdown

17.08.14 Germany Hannover Bei Chez Heinz

www.facebook.com/expirehc