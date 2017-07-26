For The Win „All Or Nothing“ Video

For The Win have premiered „All Or Nothing“, the latest music video from their forthcoming album, „Heavy Thoughts.“

Alternative Press affirms „Heavy Thoughts“ is „Raw energy and catchy hooks, this is sure to stick in your head in an instant.“ Get For The Win’s „Heavy Thoughts“ everywhere on August 25th, 2017.

„’All Or Nothing’ is a phrase that we live by when it comes to this band and where we want to go with it,“ vocalist Kyle Christensen adds.

For The Win „All Or Nothing“

„The video’s story represents the challenge between chasing your dreams and letting go of stability that you could easily have at home. We all struggle with letting go, because the unknown can be a terrifying place. We face ourselves in the video and also every day while we work to make the best of these opportunities.“

Upon announcing their signing to Victory Records in May of 2017, For The Win released videos for the tracks „Crash And Burn“ and „Dancing Shoes,“ and new tour dates will be announced soon.

www.facebook.com/forthewinsd