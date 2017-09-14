Heaven Shall Burn „The Final March Tour“
After playing exclusive club shows, tours throughout Europe together with Korn as well as South America and multiple high profile festivals Heaven Shall Burn are announcing „The Final March Tour“ which will wrap up their touring cycle for their latest album „Wanderer“.
Special guests will be August Burns Red, Whitechapel and In Hearts Wake. A tour that shouldn’t be missed!
Heaven Shall Burn
The Final March Tour
Plus special guests: August Burns Red, Whitechapel, In Hearts Wake
08.03.18 (DE) Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
09.03.18 (DE) Hamburg – Sporthalle
10.03.18 (SE) Gothenburg – Trädgarn
11.03.18 (SE) Stockhold – Fryshuset Klubben
12.03.18 (DK) Copenhagen – Pumpehuset
14.03.18 (CZ) Prague – Roxy
15.03.18 (HUN) Budapest – BNMC
16.03.18 (DE) Munich – Zenith
17.03.18 (DE) Stuttgart – Schleyerhalle
18.03.18 (BE) Brusseles – AB
19.03.18 (DE) Hannover – Capitol
20.03.18 (NL) Uetrecht – Tivoli Ronda
21.03.18 (DE) Saarbrücken – Garage
22.03.18 (CH) Geneve – Usine
23.03.18 (F) Toulouse – Le Metronum
24.03.18 (ES) Madrid – Sala But
25.03.18 (ES) Barcelona – Sala Razzmatazz
27.03.18 (F) Paris – La Machine
28.03.18 (CH) Zürich – Volkshaus
29.03.18 (AT) Vienna – Gasometer
30.03.18 (DE) Berlin – Huxleys Neue Welt
31.03.18 (DE) Cologne – Palladium
01.04.18 (DE) Erfurt – Thüringenhalle
„The Final March Tour“ will be the last tour for Heaven Shall Burn’s latest album, „Wanderer“, which secured impressive positions in the international album charts such as #3 in Germany, #9 in Austria and #15 in Switzerland.
For tickets and more info please check: www.touroftheyear.com
www.heavenshallburn.com
www.facebook.com/officialheavenshallburn