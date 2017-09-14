After playing exclusive club shows, tours throughout Europe together with Korn as well as South America and multiple high profile festivals Heaven Shall Burn are announcing „The Final March Tour“ which will wrap up their touring cycle for their latest album „Wanderer“.

Special guests will be August Burns Red, Whitechapel and In Hearts Wake. A tour that shouldn’t be missed!

Heaven Shall Burn

The Final March Tour

Plus special guests: August Burns Red, Whitechapel, In Hearts Wake

08.03.18 (DE) Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

09.03.18 (DE) Hamburg – Sporthalle

10.03.18 (SE) Gothenburg – Trädgarn

11.03.18 (SE) Stockhold – Fryshuset Klubben

12.03.18 (DK) Copenhagen – Pumpehuset

14.03.18 (CZ) Prague – Roxy

15.03.18 (HUN) Budapest – BNMC

16.03.18 (DE) Munich – Zenith

17.03.18 (DE) Stuttgart – Schleyerhalle

18.03.18 (BE) Brusseles – AB

19.03.18 (DE) Hannover – Capitol

20.03.18 (NL) Uetrecht – Tivoli Ronda

21.03.18 (DE) Saarbrücken – Garage

22.03.18 (CH) Geneve – Usine

23.03.18 (F) Toulouse – Le Metronum

24.03.18 (ES) Madrid – Sala But

25.03.18 (ES) Barcelona – Sala Razzmatazz

27.03.18 (F) Paris – La Machine

28.03.18 (CH) Zürich – Volkshaus

29.03.18 (AT) Vienna – Gasometer

30.03.18 (DE) Berlin – Huxleys Neue Welt

31.03.18 (DE) Cologne – Palladium

01.04.18 (DE) Erfurt – Thüringenhalle

„The Final March Tour“ will be the last tour for Heaven Shall Burn’s latest album, „Wanderer“, which secured impressive positions in the international album charts such as #3 in Germany, #9 in Austria and #15 in Switzerland.

For tickets and more info please check: www.touroftheyear.com

www.heavenshallburn.com

www.facebook.com/officialheavenshallburn