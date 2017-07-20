In Hearts Wake „Nomad“ Video

In Hearts Wake have dropped a new video for „Nomad“. Lifted from their triumphant new album „Ark“.

„Nomad“ arrives just as In Hearts Wake headline Australia with While She Sleeps and Crossfaith in tow, ahead of their full European headline tour with Gideon and Silent Screams later this year.

The video for „Nomad“ was filmed in Melbourne earlier this year and In Hearts Wake invited their female friends and fans to join them in the mosh pit.

In Hearts Wake says they want all their female fans to feel safe and liberated at their shows: „For far too long, heavy music has been male-dominated and we know that not everyone feels comfortable in the mosh pit. When filming the video for Nomad we decided to take a different approach and call upon our female friends and fans to join us on location in the mosh pit“.

In Hearts Wake about Nomad video

„We wanted to create a safe space for self expression, to let loose and have fun. It’s very important to us that everyone feels comfortable and safe at our shows, and most importantly, a place where everyone is free to be themselves. We had an awesome time filming this clip and we’re very grateful to all the amazing people who made this a very memorable experience. Always remember, it’s NOT JUST BOYS FUN!“

In Hearts Wake European Tourdates:

Tuesday 26 September – Arena, Vienna Austria

Monday 16 October – Backstage By The Mill, Paris France

Tuesday 17 October – Iboat, Bordeaux, France

Wednesday 18 October – Moby Dick, Madrid Spain

Thursday 19 October – Sala Razzmatazz 3, Barcelona Spain

Friday 20 October – Warmaudio, Lyon France

Saturday 21 October – Rockplanet Clun, Pinarella di Cervia Italy

Sunday 22 October – KiFF, Aarau, Switzerland

Monday 23 October – Kranhalle, Munich Germany

Tuesday 23 October – Kranhalle, Munich Germany

Thursday 26 October – Arena, Vienna Austria

Friday 27 Octpber – Durer Kert, Budapest Hungary

Saturday 28 October – Nova Chmelnce, Prague Czech Republic

Sunday 29 October – Naumann’s, Leipzig Germany

Monday 30 October – Hafenklang, Hamburg Germany

Tuesday 31 October – Cassiopeia, Berlin Germany

Wednesday 1 November – Sputnikhalle, Munster Germany

Thursday 2 November – Underground, Cologne Germany

Friday 3 November – Patronaat Z3, Haarlem Holland

Saturday 4 November – Kavka, Antwerp Belgium

www.facebook.com/inheartswake