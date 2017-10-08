In Hearts Wake „Overthrow“ Video

In Hearts Wake have released a new video for „Overthrow“, a standout anthem from their #3 album Ark.

Filmed on their huge Australian headline tour earlier this year, „Overthrow“ is an incendiary mosh-call of chaos, set to land ahead of In Hearts Wake’s first ever headline tour across Europe with Gideon and Silent Screams.

„When I first heard Ben play the opening riff to Overthrow I felt like a teenage kid about to mosh down the walls of his tiny bedroom,“ remembers frontman Jake Taylor. „I wanted to release everything and anything that wasn’t serving me. You know, all that negative shit that just builds up and weighs you down? Overthrow gave me the platform to speak about the shadow stuff I was experiencing, and in doing so, I worked through it.“

„Life is about the light and the dark, the ups and the downs, the bitter and the sweet,“ Jake continues. „It’s learning how to navigate through the turbulence that counts. Sometimes when we suffer, we pretend we’re okay, but deep down we are in pain. We can become afraid of this pain and try to ignore it, but if we avoid the issue, it can fester—and grow stronger. Eventually it can build up, explode, or worse, implode. The pain becomes like a tyrant dominating our lives. But with our awareness and integration, we can Overthrow its control over us.“

Ark Europe Headline Tour

In Hearts Wake (w/ Gideon + Silent Screams)

October 2017

16 PARIS Backstage By The Mill (FR)

17 BORDEAUX Iboat (FR)

18 MADRID Moby Dick (ES)

19 BARCELONA Sala Razzmatazz 3 (ES)

20 LYON Warmaudio (FR)

21 PINARELLA DI CERVIA Rockplanet (IT)

22 AARAU Kiff (CH)

23 MUNICH Kranhalle (DE)

24 STUTTGART Keller Klub (DE)

26 VIENNA Arena (AT)

27 BUDAPEST Durer Kert (HU)

28 PRAGUE Nova Chmelnice (CZ)

29 LEIPZIG Naumann’s (DE)

30 HAMBURG Hafenklang (DE)

31 BERLIN Cassiopeia (DE)

November 2017

1 MUNSTER Sputnikhalle (DE)

2 COLOGNE Underground (DE)

3 HAARLEM Patronaat Z3 (NL)

5 ANTWERP Kavka (BE)

