Kublai Khan „B.C.“ Video

Am 13. Oktober werden Kublai Khan ihr inzwischen drittes Album und erstes auf Rise Records veröffentlichen: „Nomad“.

Kurz vor Release präsentieren die vier Herren nun das neue Video zu „B.C.“

Sänger Matt Honeycutt erklärt:

„‘B.C.’ describes the illusion of religious importance through history and fact. The lyrics illustrate the use of religion to extinguish indigenous people on multiple continents. Illuminating the use of religion to justify slavery and erase cultural identities and origins. The video depicts ancient people gathering around a fire in a display of dance and celebration. The link between us and our ancestors isn’t as far away as we would like to believe. In my eyes, gathering together for music, yelling, and moving our bodies are all core ways that we as humans release our inner energy. Taking a step back in time to satisfy the primitive ways that we still share with our ancestors. Whether it be around a fire or inside a venue the base emotion and heart-pounding rush remains relatively unchanged through time.“

Des Weiteren wird die texanische Metalcore-Band Kublai Khan im Zuge ihrer Europatour im November auch im deutschsprachigen Raum einige Konzerte spielen:

Kublai Khan Tourdates

02.11.2017: Hamburg, Grünspan

03.11.2017: Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

10.11.2017: Berlin, SO36

14.11.2017: Wien (AT), Arena

16.11.2017: München, Backstage

17.11.2017: Pratteln (CH), Z7

23.11.2017: Saarbrücken, Garage

24.11.2017: Leipzig, Werk 2

25.11.2017: Köln, Essigfabrik

26.11.2017: Stuttgart, LKA

www.facebook.com/KublaiKhanTexoma