Kublai Khan bei Rise Records
Rise Records (Dance Gavin Dance, Of Mice & Men, Memphis May Fire) heißt mit Kublai Khan eine weitere Band in ihrem Roster willkommen!
Am 29. September 2017 wird die Metalcore-Band dort ihr neues Album „Nomad“ auf den Markt bringen.
Sänger Matt Honeycutt sagt dazu: „We have been grinding for close to 10 years as a band. The ups and downs over the years have molded us into the band we are today, which brings us to a new chapter. We are more than excited to announce we are signing with Rise Records and releasing our new album Nomad. There is a lot of cool shit on the way, folks, so thank you for the never-ending love and support.“
Außerdem sind die Texaner im November als Teil der „Never Say Die!“-Tour in Europa unterwegs – unter anderem mit Emmure, Deez Nuts und Chelsea Grin.
Kublai Khan Live
02.11. Hamburg (D)Grünspan
03.11. Wiesbaden (D)Schlachthof
10.11. Berlin (D)SO36
14.11. Wien (A)Arena
16.11. München (D)Backstage
23.11. Saarbrücken (D)Garage
24.11. Leipzig (D)Werk 2
25.11. Köln (D)Essigfabrik
26.11. Stuttgart (D)LKA