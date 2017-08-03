Kublai Khan bei Rise Records

Rise Records (Dance Gavin Dance, Of Mice & Men, Memphis May Fire) heißt mit Kublai Khan eine weitere Band in ihrem Roster willkommen!

Am 29. September 2017 wird die Metalcore-Band dort ihr neues Album „Nomad“ auf den Markt bringen.

Sänger Matt Honeycutt sagt dazu: „We have been grinding for close to 10 years as a band. The ups and downs over the years have molded us into the band we are today, which brings us to a new chapter. We are more than excited to announce we are signing with Rise Records and releasing our new album Nomad. There is a lot of cool shit on the way, folks, so thank you for the never-ending love and support.“

Außerdem sind die Texaner im November als Teil der „Never Say Die!“-Tour in Europa unterwegs – unter anderem mit Emmure, Deez Nuts und Chelsea Grin.

Kublai Khan Live

02.11. Hamburg (D)Grünspan

03.11. Wiesbaden (D)Schlachthof

10.11. Berlin (D)SO36

14.11. Wien (A)Arena

16.11. München (D)Backstage

23.11. Saarbrücken (D)Garage

24.11. Leipzig (D)Werk 2

25.11. Köln (D)Essigfabrik

26.11. Stuttgart (D)LKA

