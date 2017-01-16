Matt Pryor premieres „I Won´t Be Afraid“

Matt Pryor is now premiering „I Won’t Be Afraid“ via Consequence of Sound.

This is the second song released from his upcoming fifth solo full-length album, Memento Mori, which will be released on February 17 via Equal Vision Records/Rory Records. The album is available for pre-order now at mattpryor.merchnow.com.

„This is a song about not being afraid to die. Well, or more about trying to not be afraid to die,“ reveals Pryor. „It’s something that I am not very good at, I worry about it all the time.“

The first song released from the album – „A Small Explosion“ – is available now at youtube.com/equalvision, and on all digital retailers. All Memento Mori pre-orders through MerchNOW come with a $20 credit to Downwrite (or a full song), and an instant download of „A Small Explosion“ and „I Won’t Be Afraid“. The first pressing of vinyl for Memento Mori will include clear vinyl (limited to 100) and light blue vinyl with white swirl (limited to 400). The album was self-produced by Pryor, mixed by Andy Jackson and mastered by Michael Fossenkemper.

„We lost a lot of people close to us in the last couple of years. This album is both a way for us to remember them and to celebrate everyday the lives that we still have,“ notes Pryor.

Pryor and Dan Andriano (of Alkaline Trio) will team up for an extensive full US tour this year, which will run from February 16 – May 20 and includes shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin, Chicago and more. All upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Though best known for his work as the primary singer-songwriter for The Get Up Kids, Pryor has a vast musical catalog including his folk-tinged group The New Amsterdams, children’s music project Terrible Twos and indie-rock super group Lasorda – featuring Nate Harold (fun.), Mike Standberg (Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band), and Dustin Kinsey (The New Amsterdams). Pryor also contributes to Chicago start-up Downwrite – a website that enables artists to create fan-commissioned songs and connect with fans on a personal and creative level. Pryor hosts the Nothing To Write Home About podcast as well, where he interviews fellow musicians and industry friends, including the likes of Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra), Chris Conley (Saves The Day), Dan Campbell (The Wonder Years), Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), and more.

Tourdates

Matt Pryor w/Dan Andriano

Feb 16 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

Feb 17 Orlando, FL @ Backbooth

Feb 18 Ybor City, FL @ Crowbar

Feb 19 Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

Feb 21 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade

Feb 22 Birmingham, AL @ The Syndicate Lounge

Feb 23 New Orleans, LA @ The Parish at House of Blues

Feb 24 Houston, TX @ Rudyard’s

Feb 25 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (indoors)

Feb 26 Dallas, TX @ Three Links

Mar 16 Lawrence, KS @ Replay Outside

Mar 17 St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

Mar 18 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

Mar 19 Columbus, OH @ Woodland Tavern

Mar 21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

Mar 22 Buffalo, NY @ Babeville at The 9th Ward

Mar 23 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Mar 24 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

Mar 25 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

Apr 13 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Apr 14 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

Apr 15 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Apr 16 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Apr 18 Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

Apr 19 New Haven, CT @ BAR

Apr 20 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

Apr 21 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

Apr 22 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

May 11 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

May 12 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

May 13 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

May 14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

May 16 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

May 18 Sisters, OR @ The Suttle Lodge

May 19 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

May 20 Seattle, WA @ The Sunset Tavern

