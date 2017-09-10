New Found Glory premieres new video

New Found Glory is premiering their new music video for the island jam „The Sound of Two Voices“.

„Makes Me Sick“, the band’s latest full length, which was released earlier this year, experiments with new sounds, techniques and styles for the band.

„The Sound of Two Voices“ leads the charge in these areas and shows that a band that has been around for 2 decades can still create music as fresh as their first singles. The album landed at the #1 spot on the Record Label Independent Current Albums chart.

Additionally, the album secured numerous charting positions including the #2 spot on the Current Alternative Albums, #5 for Top Current Rock Albums and the #39 spot on the Billboard Top 200. On the track and video, Gilbert says: „When everyone started loving the track, we wanted to make a video. The ‘Under the Sea’ thing and the meaning behind the song, we wanted to tie it all together. Those who have to struggle with addiction in their lives know the ‘you only live once’ mentality doesn’t really work because you can only do that for so often before you’re self-destructive.“

Fans can purchase the album on iTunes, Amazon, Best Buy or online, and stream it on Spotify. The album, produced by Aaron Sprinkle (MxPx, Anberlin, Acceptance) and mixed by Tom Lord-Alge (U2, The Rolling Stones, Blink 182), takes risks, introduces new sounds and proves that after 20 years, New Found Glory is better than ever.

Additionally, you can purchase a Limited Edition Collectible Bundle that includes the „Makes Me Sick“ Yellow Vinyl LP, a „Triton“ T-Shirt, „Makes Me Sick“ Sunglasses and a Custom „Go Fish“ Card Pack at http://smarturl.it/nfgmerch.

Over their span of 20 non-stop years in the music industry, New Found Glory have released 9 studio albums, 1 live album, 2 EPs and 3 cover albums. New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).

www.newfoundglory.com