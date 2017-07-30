Propagandhi Album „Victory Lap“

Confrontational and cathartic, „Victory Lap“ delivers Propagandhi’s signature hybrid of snarling riffs, urgent rhythms, and politically charged lyrics.

Like much of Victory Lap, the track captures the frenetic energy off an unapologetically political band at a time when political speech seems overwhelmingly fractured.

Since forming in Manitoba in 1986, Propagandhi have brought an emphatic anti-fascist message to their music. Along with addressing a number of personal losses suffered in recent years, Victory Lap finds the band facing a landscape in which fascism is among a certain crowd, suddenly trendy.

Victory Lap also marks Propagandhi’s first album with new guitarist Sulynn Hago, who joins Samolesky, frontman Chris Hannah, and bassist Todd Kowalski. Replacing longtime guitarist David Guillas (who appears on several tracks on Victory Lap), Hago was added to the lineup after Propagandhi put out a call for audition tapes and received over 400 responses.

Propagandhi „Victory Lap“

Propagandhi will be playing a selection of headline and festival dates next month. Find the list of confirmed shows below. Tickets are on sale now.

August 05th – London (UK) – The Garage – SOLD OUT

August 06th – Blackpool (UK) – Rebellion Festival

August 09th – Wiesbaden (DE) – Schlachthof

August 11th – Tolmin (SI) – Punkrock Holiday – SOLD OUT

„Victory Lap“ will come out on 29th of September on Epitaph Records.

