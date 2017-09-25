Sharptooth „Clever Girl“

Baltimore hardcore band Sharptooth has joined Pure Noise Records, and announced plans to release their debut album, „Clever Girl“, on October 27th.

The socially conscious and politically charged band is streaming the record’s title track. Fans are also invited to pre-order the record.

The title track „Clever Girl“ introduces the album with thrashed-up hardcore grit, punishing breakdowns, and a walloping chant. Nodding to a famous line by cocky hunter Muldoon before raptors consume him in the original Jurassic Park, it speaks to an important theme.

„“Clever Girl“ the track is all about aggressively fighting back against the hands that chain us,“ says vocalist Lauren Kashan. „It’s about „biting back“ against oppression of all forms, be that by people in your life, in your society, or systemic forms of oppression like sexism, racism and bigotry. The song was inspired by an argument I had with a guy who tried to tell me and a bunch of other women (many of us survivors of sexual assault) about how WE should feel about sexual violence. And all I could think in that moment was sit down and shut up because this person had absolutely no right to speak on the subject, let alone talk down to us. I think anyone can relate to the experience of having someone who has no idea what they’re talking about, either trying to talk down to you or control you. This is a call to arms for any and all marginalized people for our voices to be heard and for everyone else to take this time to simply listen.“

Known for explosive live shows, battering ram energy, and provocative politically conscious messages, the five-piece Lauren Kashan [vocals], Keith Higgins [guitar], Lance Donati [guitar], Phil Rasinski [bass], and Connor Mac [drums] consistently leave a lasting impression on stage and on their full-length debut, „Clever Girl“.

Formed amidst the Baltimore riots and rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, Sharptooth bared their claws at just the right time.

„It was a turning point around politics and music,“ says guitarist Lance Donati. „Mainstream media was one direction. You’re fed a lot of stuff. The advent of the internet pushed a third voice you never heard. In 2014, the riots were going on right down the street from us. That kicked us in the ass and made us look at the world around us.“

„Clever Girl“ artwork & track listing

1. Rude Awakening

2. Clever Girl

3. Give em‘ Hell Kid

4. Fuck You Donald Trump

5. Can I Get a Hell No

6. Jesus Loves You

7. No Sanctuary

8. Left 4 Dead

9. Rise

10. Blood Upon Your Hands

11. Pushing Forward

http://sharptoothband.com