Shattered Sun „The Evolution Of Anger“

Shattered Sun has a second full-length album called „The Evolution Of Anger“ and will be released on July 21st, 2017.

Hear the latest track, „Keep Your Eyes Shut,“ and watch the official music video for „Burn It Down“ now on the Victory Records YouTube Channel.

Pre-order packages for „The Evolution Of Anger“ featuring brand new merchandise are available now at VictoryMerch.com and include an instant download of „Burn It Down“ and „Keep Your Eyes Shut“.

Shattered Sun „Keep Your Eyes Shut“ Video

„Burn It Down“ and „Keep Your Eyes Shut“ are out now on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music and everywhere you listen to music. See Shattered Sun perform new songs from „The Evolution Of Anger“ on the 2017 Vans Warped Tour this summer.

www.victoryrecords.com/shatteredsun