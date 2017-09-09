Sleep On It „Overexposed“

Sleep On It has announced the upcoming release of their highly-anticipated debut full-length „Overexposed“ on November 3rd via Rude Records (Equal Vision in North America).

The album was produced by Seth Henderson (Knuckle Puck, Real Friends) with additional production from Derek DiScanio of State Champs.

On the upcoming album and new song the band says: „We started writing ‘Overexposed’ before our last EP was released. We wanted to write a cohesive record that ebbed and flowed; we wanted it to tell a story. There’s a level of inherent fear and anxiety that accompanies the pursuit of whatever fills us with passion. We sacrifice the refuge of convention and make ourselves vulnerable in the process. We let go of and grew apart from, people in our lives for one reason or another. We also learned to hold on to the ones worth fighting for. „Distant“ deals with that fear and anxiety of letting anyone close to us, while learning how to trust through our own self-aware vulnerability. We completely poured ourselves into this record and we can’t wait to share it with you. Thank you“.

„Overexposed“ artwork & track listing

1. A New Way Home

2. Window

3. Distant

4. Hope

5. Always Crashing the Same Car

6. Photobooth

7. What We Stay Alive For

8. Fireworks ft. Derek DiScanio

9. Leave the Light On

10. A Brighter Shade of Blue

11. Overexposed

12. Autumn

www.facebook.com/sleeponitband